Police watchdog investigating man's Kensington scooter death
The police watchdog is investigating the death of a man after he was stopped by officers while riding a scooter in Liverpool.
The man was taken to hospital after he had a "medical episode" but died shortly after.
Merseyside Police said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC said investigators were gathering evidence at the scene before deciding if further action was needed.
The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was driving his scooter near the junction of Radstock Road and Onslow Road, in Kensington, when he was stopped by police just before 09:00 BST.
He then "suffered a medical episode," police said, adding emergency services were called to the scene.
He was taken to hospital where he died.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and house-to-house and witness inquiries are being carried out in the local area."
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, which has been closed off.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "Investigators have been sent to attend the police post incident procedures and the scene to start gathering information.
"We are assessing the available information to determine if any further action is required."