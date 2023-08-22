Children call for peace on anniversary of Olivia Pratt-Korbel's death
Pupils from Olivia Pratt-Korbel's school are pleading for peace to mark the anniversary of her death.
The nine-year-old was murdered by gun-wielding Thomas Cashman as he chased a fellow drug dealer into her Liverpool home on 22 August 2022.
The children, and Olivia's mother, who was also shot, have performed a poem about the power of community spirit.
They say: "We could be family with no enemies. We'll never know if we don't try it."
Cheryl Korbel joined pupils from her daughter's school, St Margaret Mary's in Huyton, Merseyside, as well as Malvern and Park Brow primary schools to say: "Make sure we never deny it."
The poem was written by Liverpool-born Curtis Watts, who worked with the schools and local community to develop the words.
'Break the cycle'
A year on from the shooting, Ms Korbel, 47, who was hit in the wrist by the bullet which killed her daughter, said she wanted Olivia to be remembered as a "sassy little princess", who was "cheeky" and "loved life".
She said: "She loved dancing."
Ms Korbel said the past year had been hard but, with the support of family and friends, she had been able to get through it.
She said she felt "like it was yesterday", as if she had "blinked and the last 12 months have just flew by".
Following Olivia's killing, Merseyside Police and partners launched a Home Office-designed initiative called Evolve Liverpool and Knowsley to disrupt and deter organised crime groups.
Between January and July this year the work of the scheme has led to 379 arrests, three firearm seizures, and 44 premises searches, Merseyside Police said.
More than 4kg of suspected Class A and B drugs have been seized and 39 safeguarding referrals have been made.
Ch Supt Zoe Thornton said: "A year ago today we were left shattered by the callous murder of Olivia.
"Olivia's death was the fourth death that month [in Merseyside] at the hands of reckless criminals prepared to wield a gun.
"The strength of Merseyside lies in its communities, and by harnessing that strength we can break the cycle of crime and make our neighbourhoods safer for generations to come."
Liverpool City Council Leader Liam Robinson said: "The senseless murder of Olivia made us ask that most uncomfortable of questions: what type of world are we living in, where our children aren't safe in their home?"
He said if people wanted to show their respects on the anniversary they should "speak up when you see those who do wrong", adding: "To turn a blind eye only serves those who seek to cause harm."
Cashman, 34, was jailed for a minimum of 42 years for the murder of Olivia but he failed to appear for his sentencing.
Ms Korbel has been campaigning for a change in the law to force criminals to appear in court.
Speaking as serial killer Lucy Letby also refused to appear in the dock when she was given a whole-life sentence on Monday she said her heart went out to the families of the babies killed by the nurse.
Ms Korbel said it was "important" for the families and for the offenders "to listen to the pain that they've caused, the pain that is ongoing".
"Going to prison is supposed to be a rehabilitation," she said.
"That first port of call of rehabilitation should be in that courtroom and standing there listening to the judge and listening to the families' impact statements."
