Liverpool FC pay tribute to Everton stadium worker
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his team have laid flowers in tribute to a worker who was fatally injured at Everton's new stadium.
Michael Jones died on Monday after working at the venue, which is under construction near the River Mersey.
The 26-year-old was a "lifelong blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium", his family said.
The LFC tribute comes a day after Everton manager Sean Dyche laid flowers at the site.
Stadium contractor Laing O'Rourke said they were "shocked and saddened" by the death of Mr Jones, who had been carrying out work for a sub-contractor.
Construction on the site, which started in 2021, has been suspended, while an investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive and Merseyside Police.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp laid a wreath as he led the squad in a moment of silence outside the Bramley-Moore Dock development, before their Anfield match on Saturday.
Mr Jones' sister posted on social media that their wider family wanted to "pass on their many thanks and respect" for the club's tribute.
An Everton representative added: "This was a lovely heart-warming gesture which shows how united our city is in times of grief."
Mr Jones' family has previously thanked members of the public for their support, saying that he would be "missed beyond words".
Everton are expected to leave their Goodison Park ground, which opened in 1892, for their new £760m stadium in late 2024.