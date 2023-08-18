MP Mike Amesbury's stalker handed a restraining order
A man has been ordered to stay away from an MP he was found guilty of stalking and harassing.
Stephen Cowell, 56, from Tarporley in Cheshire was convicted last month of stalking Mike Amesbury, the Labour MP for Weaver Vale.
In addition to a restraining order Chester Magistrates Court imposed 100 hours community work and a 25 day rehabilitation order with a £500 fine.
Cowell denied the charges previously at Warrington Magistrates.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he was seen near Mr Amesbury's office in a shopping centre, followed him to his car and approached him in Frodsham.
Mr Amesbury said Cowell's behaviour was "concerning" and it had resulted in him feeling "that little bit more anxious".
Cowell's behaviour became increasingly erratic and included staring at the MP through the window of his office and trying to stop him driving off in his car.