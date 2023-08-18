Thornton Hough crash: Woman dies after collision involving two cars
A woman has died and two men were seriously injured after a crash involving two cars.
The causalities were taken to hospital after the collision on Thornton Common Road, Wirral, at 21:05 BST on Monday.
Merseyside Police said a 68-year-old passenger had since died while the two drivers, 68 and 70, suffered injuries, which were not life-threatening.
A man, 60, held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson urged anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward as investigations continue into the crash involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a blue Peugeot 3008.
"We launched an investigation on Monday and our detectives are gathering evidence," he said.
"Our priority is to get answers for her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers."