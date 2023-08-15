Suspect charged after Drag Race star The Vivienne attacked
A man has been charged after The Vivienne - star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK - was allegedly subjected to a homophobic attack.
Merseyside Police said the victim was in McDonald's on Edge Lane, Liverpool, when a man approached him and made homophobic comments on 16 June.
The man then punched the victim in the face before fleeing the scene, the force said.
Alan Whitfield, 50, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, has been charged with assault.
He is due to appear before magistrates on 5 September.
Det Insp Alan Nuttall said: "No-one, no matter what their background or religious beliefs, should be assaulted, threatened, or subjected to any form of hate crime.
"Please be reassured that we thoroughly investigate reports of those targeted through hate crime and will be relentless to bring offenders to justice."
