Marine Lake: Body found in search for missing Waterloo paddleboarder
- Published
A body has been found at a lake where a paddleboarder went missing, police have said.
Merseyside Police said a 37-year-old man got into difficulty at Marine Lake in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.
The force said a body was recovered from the lake at about 13:45 BST and the death was not being treated as suspicious.
It said the missing man's next of kin had been informed but a formal identification had not taken place.
Sefton Council said the lake would remain closed until "all relevant checks" had been carried out and asked visitors to stay away for the time being.
