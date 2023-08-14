Man dies after being injured at Everton stadium construction site
A man has died after being injured at Everton's new football stadium which is being built in Liverpool.
The 26-year-old was taken to hospital at about 12:30 BST after being hurt on the construction site at Bramley Moore Dock, Merseyside Police said.
The force said the man's family had been informed and an investigation was in the early stages.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it had officials "on-site" who were making inquiries.
The new ground on the banks of the River Mersey is expected to be completed in late 2024, after which the club will leave their current home at Goodison Park, which opened in 1892.
