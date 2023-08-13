Search continues after report of missing paddleboarder
Police are urging members of the public to avoid visiting a lake as officers continue a search for a paddleboarder who got into difficulty.
Officers said they were alerted the man had got into difficulty at about 16:30 BST on Friday at Crosby's Marine Lake in Merseyside.
Police said on Sunday that the search operation "remains a priority".
"While the search is ongoing, we are still asking the public to avoid the area," Merseyside Police added.
