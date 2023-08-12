Wirral postal workers fired in pub tea break dispute
- Published
Six postal workers have been fired in a dispute reportedly involving having tea and coffee at pubs while on their break, a union has said.
The six were among 11 workers who were suspended from Prenton Delivery Office in Wirral in July.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said three were later reinstated, one was given a penalty while the outcome for the remaining one is unknown.
Royal Mail said dismissals were "only done so in line with the clear rules".
The 11 postal workers were suspended after reportedly drinking tea and coffee at two pubs in Wirral while on their break.
Local residents said their post had been delayed and they had missed medical appointment reminders and wedding invitations since July.
Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley previously criticised Royal Mail, while Oxton councillor Stuart Kelly called for the suspended staff to be reinstated.
Cllr Kelly said: "Whatever their internal management problems, people in Oxton and Prenton want a proper post service and it is essential that Royal Mail focus on providing that."
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "As a responsible employer we always investigate any incidents where the behaviour of our employees is alleged to have fallen below the standards expected.
"Any decision to dismiss an employee is only done so in line with the clear rules and regulations that govern employment law for all UK businesses and our internal standards."
It is also understood that a number of postal workers not involved in the original suspension have resigned from their posts over the situation.
Oxton resident Joe Thomas said there had been "chaos" at the delivery office when he went to collect his post after the suspensions.
"They work really hard and were helpful but it was clear that it had been ongoing," he said.
He described the suspension as an "overblown reaction", adding: "It's such a solitary job being a postie, being out all day, so why not meet up with your colleagues?"
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk