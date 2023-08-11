Michelle Atherton: Man denies causing death of mum in crash
- Published
A man has denied causing the death of a mother-of-four following a crash.
Michelle Atherton was injured in the collision between a bin lorry and a car in St Helens, Merseyside, on 5 July.
The 47-year-old, who also had six grandchildren, was taken to hospital where she later died.
Kevin Marsh, from Gaskell Street in St Helens, denied causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured at Liverpool Crown Court.
A trial is due to take place in January 2024.
