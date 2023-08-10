Woman dies after being struck by lorry near Everton garage
A woman has died after being struck by a lorry near a petrol station, police have said.
Merseyside Police said the 24-year-old was hit by the lorry near the Shell garage at the junction of Wilbraham Street and Scotland Road in Everton, Liverpool, at about 08:30 BST.
It said she was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A 51-year-old man from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A force representative said Scotland Road has been closed southbound to the junction with Jennifer Avenue while investigation work takes place and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
Appealing for information, Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said specialist officers were supporting the woman's family "at this extremely difficult time and our thoughts are very much with them".
