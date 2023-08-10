Liverpool Loop Line: Major work on travel route completed
- Published
The first major upgrade to a traffic-free travel route has been completed in a bid to improve access for more users.
The 11-mile Liverpool Loop Line was completed in 2000 after a 12-year reclamation programme.
But paths have now been widened and resurfaced while barriers have been removed following complaints.
Rosslyn Colderley, from the Sustrans charity, said the changes would "open up the path" to those using mobility scooters, wheelchairs and prams.
"There is still a lot more to be done to make the route accessible and we're working closely with our partners at Liverpool City Council and the Trans Pennine Trail to fund the next stage of the project," she said.
The six-month project, which was funded by money from central and local government as well as the European Regional Development Fund project, cost £500,000.
The route around the city follows an old railway line, which was shut down in 1964.
More than 500,000 people live within 20 minutes of the trail, according to the council, which expects hundreds of thousands of people to use the route.
However, there have been some concerns surrounding safety on the line after a spate of robberies this spring and summer.
"The more people that use it, the busier it is and that means it is a better route for everybody because there are more people keeping an eye on things," Ms Colderley said.
Councillor Dan Barrington, the city council's cabinet member for transport and connectivity, described the Liverpool Loop Line as "a magical corridor" and "arguably one of the best kept cycling secrets in Britain".
"It's in the city, but it makes you feel like you're in the country."