Stanlow oil refinery smell prompts residents' health fears
- Published
People living nearby an oil refinery have said they fear an "obnoxious smell" coming from the site is damaging their health.
Essar Oil UK apologised last week for "ongoing issues with odours" from the Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port.
Resident Ella O'Neill said local people had been suffering from coughs, sore throats and headaches.
The company said the smells related to an incident with a tank at the site and was continuing to monitor air quality.
Ms O'Neill said a strong smell of gas had forced her to keep her windows and doors shut and not let her two-year-old boy play outside for over two weeks.
"As soon as you open a door or window you can smell it," she said.
"The smell is so bad. We still don't know what has leaked and who knows what we are breathing in."
She said she believed a chest infection and breathing issues she was being treated for had been caused by the stench.
"I'm 28, I don't smoke, I've never had breathing issues or a bad chest and I've been on antibiotics for five days and have still got a cough," she said.
She said her two-year-old was "constantly coughing" and could not play out in the garden because of the "overwhelming" smell.
Chloe Haveron, who has asthma and two young boys with additional needs, said she felt "like a prisoner" in her own home and it was "concerning" there had been no advice or guidance from Essar.
"The smell is obnoxious," she said. "Every time you open the door it's in your face, it's in the back of your throat. It makes me feel dizzy.
"My main concern... is it really safe for kids to be playing outside?
"Is it going to have an impact on my health? We don't know."
'Air quality monitoring'
In a statement, Essar Oil UK said it was continuing to manage an incident relating to a tank on the site, and was working with regulatory authorities the Environment Agency (EA) and the Health and Safety Executive.
"The EA has visited our site to assess the situation and we are providing them with regular updates," the statement said.
"Regular air quality monitoring is being conducted both on-site and off-site. To date, the monitoring does not indicate that it is necessary to take any additional steps."
The company said it would keep residents updated as it continued to resolve the issue.
