Man charged after paintball gun fired at police in Bootle
- Published
A man has been charged after police were shot at with a paintball gun.
Merseyside Police said officers were called to two properties in Bootle, Sefton, after pellets were fired at them at about 08:25 BST on Sunday.
It said officers pursued a man who fired pellets towards them before he was detained on Galgate Drive.
It added that a 30-year-old man had been charged with criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker, assault by beating and dangerous driving.
The man is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.