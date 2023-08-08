Ashley Dale: Two men deny murder of woman shot dead in garden
Two men have denied murdering a woman who was shot dead in her own back garden in Liverpool.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in the Old Swan area on 21 August last year.
Merseyside Police later said Ms Dale, a Knowsley Council worker, was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.
Sean Zeisz, 27, and Niall Barry, 26, entered not guilty pleas in a brief hearing at Southwark Crown Court.
Mr Zeisz, of Longreach Road, Huyton, and Mr Barry, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook, appeared via videolink from HMP Wakefield.
Two other men - James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28 - pleaded not guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.
They are set to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 2 October along with Kallum Radford, who denies assisting an offender.
Ms Dale's death was one of three gun killings within a week in the city.
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in her home in Dovecot on 22 August and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle on 16 August.