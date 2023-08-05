Liverpool crash: Pedestrian in serious condition
A 20-year-old man who was struck by a car is in hospital in a serious condition, police say.
He was hit by a silver Skoda near the Black Bull pub in Warbreck Moor, Liverpool at about 19:30 BST on Friday, police said.
The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation, Merseyside Police said.
They are appealing for anyone with information and footage to contact them.
