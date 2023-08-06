How a BBC engineer captured Liverpool in transition

Liverpool Metropolitan CathedralMalcolm Ballantine
Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral was officially opened a year after Malcolm Ballantine's visit
By Paul Burnell
Photos showing the changing Liverpool landscape have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

Matt Ballantine scanned the photographs taken in 1966 by his father Malcolm and tweeted them earlier this week, to be inundated with responses.

They were taken when Malcolm was a BBC outside broadcast engineer during the 1966 World Cup but were never printed.

Matt said: "It's probably worth pointing out that my dad had little or no interest in football."

Instead of focusing on the tournament, Malcolm captured a slice of social history, illustrating Liverpool's transition from wartime devastation to modernisation.

Malcolm, 81, said: "As a Londoner working for five weeks in Liverpool, I used to wander around on my day off just taking photographs.

"I developed the negatives but never printed the photos. I put them in a drawer and forgot all about them the until a few years ago."

Malcolm Ballantine
Malcolm Ballantine had no interest in football but still captured this fan adorned in rosettes
Malcolm Ballantine
The inner city streets of terraced housing were mostly free of cars and there were still plenty of corner shops
Malcolm Ballantine
There were areas which still displayed the remnants of World War Two bombing raids

Matt decided to post the images after speaking to a friend in the USA.

"He was talking about how so many British musicians had grown up in the post-war landscape and I remembered scanning dad's photos," he said.

Malcolm's shots depict the remnants of bombed-out buildings and the beginning of the slum clearances, as well as the Metropolitan Cathedral which officially opened the following year.

Malcolm Ballantine
Slum clearance was under way when Malcolm Ballantine visited Liverpool
Malcolm Ballantine
The broadcast engineer toured the city on his days off capturing the sights of everyday life
Malcolm Ballantine
The view from the Mersey ferry the year after Gerry and the Pacemakers immortalised it in song
Malcolm Ballantine
The Three Graces - the Royal Liver Building, The Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building have changed little in the intervening years

