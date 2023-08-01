Warrington man charged over alleged abduction attempt
A man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman was grabbed in the street.
Cheshire Police said a 19-year-old was walking along Winwick Road, Warrington, when a man attempted to drag her into bushes at about 03:10 BST on Saturday.
It said the woman escaped unharmed and sought help from a passing taxi driver.
A 37-year-old man, from Warrington, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court later.
