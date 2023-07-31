White powder thrown at driver in Chester carjacking
An unknown white powder was thrown at a driver during a carjacking in Chester.
The 25-year-old victim had been driving a red VW Polo when his car was hit from behind by a black Vauxhall Corsa on Newton Lane on Saturday afternoon.
When he went to speak to the driver, two men got out of the Corsa and threw the unknown substance at him before stealing the car.
Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at 13:25 BST, to contact them.
Officers said the carjackers drove off in the direction of Hoole town centre. The Corsa was left at the scene.
The substance thrown at the victim is currently unknown, but the man did not suffer any injuries, Cheshire Police said.
Road policing officers and the police helicopter attended the scene but, despite an extensive search of the area, the stolen car has not been found.
Det Con Emma Donaldson, of Chester CID, said: "The car is a red VW Polo, registration starting 'WJX', there is likely to be some damage to the rear of the car from when it was hit by the Corsa."