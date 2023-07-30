Teenager charged after bike driven at police officers
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged after a scrambler bike was driven at police officers.
A police community support officer (PCSO) suffered injuries to his face, back and legs after he was hit in Alderfield Drive, Speke, at about 15:00 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.
A 19-year-old was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been remanded in custody.
He was also charged for other offences including using a vehicle without third-party insurance and failing to report the accident.
He is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Monday.
Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "An attack of this nature on a serving police officer is abhorrent, reckless and totally unacceptable."
"They do it willingly, because they have joined the police service to protect people and keep Merseyside safe. However, they expect and deserve to return home safely to their loved ones."