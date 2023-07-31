Warrington man arrested over attempted abduction of woman
- Published
A man has been arrested over an attempted abduction where a woman was grabbed in the street.
The 19-year-old woman was walking along Winwick Road, in Warrington, when a man attempted to drag her into bushes at about 03:10 BST on Saturday.
She escaped unharmed and sought help from a passing taxi driver, Cheshire Police said.
A man was arrested at an address on Thelwall Lane following a search on Sunday night.
Police said there had been a "lot of rumours" online about the man, adding he was not an asylum seeker "as has been suggested".
Det Ch Insp Clare Coleman said: "I understand the concern that this incident is likely to have caused and I hope that this arrest provides reassurance for the local community.
"I am aware that there have been a lot of rumours social media in relation to this incident and I would urge people not to speculate.
"The man we have arrested resides in the Warrington area and is not an asylum seeker as has been suggested online."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk