Vandals destroy Wallasey school's 'little haven' playground
- Published
Playground equipment at an "inspirational" school has been destroyed by vandals, with Merseyside Police appealing for witnesses.
The damage at Riverside Primary School in Seacombe, Wallasey, was carried out between 16:30 BST on Wednesday and 10:45 on Thursday.
Benches and fences were smashed and torn down, with metal arches twisted.
The playground had been created by staff and pupils as "a beautiful little haven", the headteacher said.
Christina Lahive added: "We are all heartbroken at this unnecessary destruction."
The vandalism was also condemned by Wirral Council's leader Paul Stuart, who described Riverside as "a truly inspirational school."
He said: "This mindless act of destruction not only damages the physical infrastructure, but undermines the sense of security and pride that students, staff, and parents hold for Riverside."
School governor Paul Parsons said the school was working closely with the police, local authority and Atlas Response to improve safety and security systems, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle also expressed her concern.
"I was disappointed to hear the school had been vandalised," she said.
"The cost to repair will be a substantial burden on Riverside and it also deprives the young children the ability to use the facilities."
Parents have so far raised £120 towards replacing items destroyed.
