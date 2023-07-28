Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant made companion of LIPA
- Published
Rock star Robert Plant has been made a companion of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA).
The former Led Zeppelin legend, who visited LIPA in November for a session with students, was presented with the accolade by Sir Paul McCartney.
The singer was one of nine arts and entertainment luminaries to be awarded at the annual graduation ceremony.
LIPA awards companionships for outstanding achievement and practical contribution to students' learning.
As Zeppelin's frontman Plant, who accepted the companionship via video, was one of the most successful and influential musicians of the 1970s. He has won eight Grammy Awards.
Other recipients included poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who collaborated with students in 2022, Oscar winning costume designer Jenny Beavan, and West End performer Anna-Jane Casey.
They were joined by singer and former UK Eurovision representative Sonia, playwright and director John Godber, Broadway and West End theatre producer Ashley Herman, award-winning lighting designer Tim Routledge and social justice and anti-racism champion Jacqueline Stewart.
Sean McNamara, LIPA's principal and CEO, said performing arts "provide us with a unique platform to communicate, and to serve as a mirror to society, reflecting our collective joys, sorrows, hopes, and struggles".
'Transformative power'
"As artists, creatives, change makers and cultural entrepreneurs, the graduating class of 2023 possess all of these qualities," he said.
"The world of 2020, when many of our graduating students entered LIPA, was profoundly different to the one of today. The resilience and determination our students have displayed is an inspiration.
"We are immensely proud of them and today we celebrate their achievements and the transformative power that resides within them."
About 330 students attended the ceremony at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall having completed either degree, masters or foundation certificate programmes.
LIPA is located in Sir Paul's old school, the Liverpool Institute for Boys.
It opened in 1995, after The Beatles star joined forces with Mark Featherstone-Witty to spearhead a multi-million-pound renovation to turn it into the state-of-the-art performing arts institution.