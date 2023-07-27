Warrington: 'Mindless' vandals smash up community centre
Vandals have left a community centre's future in doubt after they smashed windows, toilet and sinks causing thousands of pounds' worth of damage.
The vandalism at The Hawthorn Community Centre in Warrington was discovered at about 20:45 BST on Wednesday, Cheshire Police said.
Offenders forced entry into the building on Orange Grove, Poulton causing "extensive damage".
Insp Anna Keefe said "mindless" damage has forced the centre's closure.
"Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused and the local community church that funds the centre simply does not have the money needed to repair the damage caused," she said.
The damage included broken windows, broken sinks and toilets smashed off the wall, as well as doors ripped off their hinges.
It is believed to have happened between 18:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.