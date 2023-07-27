Liverpool: Conspiracy theorists disrupt meeting over non-existent policy
- Published
About 30 people gathered at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday, loudly opposing the idea of a "15-minute city".
However it was not being discussed by the neighbourhoods committee, nor has it ever been a Liverpool City Council policy.
As councillors went inside they were accused of "betraying" the city.
The council's leader, Liam Robinson, said he did not know whether the protesters had genuinely or deliberately confused the issues.
Committee members were denounced as "treacherous traitors" and the meeting had to be suspended after members of the public tried to address it.
They were told they could not and removed by security staff.
'Concerning'
Mr Robinson said he found it "concerning" that protesters had turned up at a meeting to oppose an idea that was not on the agenda.
A 15-minute city is an urban planning idea that recently gained traction in Paris, in which neighbourhood amenities are all within 15 minutes by foot, bicycle or public transport.
The neighbourhood system - which was on the agenda - is essentially an administrative change dividing the city into 13 new areas.
It is designed to improve the delivery of public services.
Mr Robinson said: "I don't want to speculate too much, as we are aware that different groups might be involved in... these conspiracy theories. Possibly some elements of the far right and others.
"There might be reasons people might want to hijack a protest."
Under the real scheme, each area will have a manager to highlight and tackle issues, such as housing, waste management, potholes, parking or anti-social behaviour.
It is designed to help taxpayers access council services and create joined-up council departments.
However, some protesters told our reporter they believed it would lead to greater surveillance, monitoring of their behaviour and limits on their movement.
Mr Robinson dismissed this completely, adding that the reality was mundane.
"The neighbourhood plan is a model that most councils and cities have."
Mr Robinson said: "[The 15-minute city] is not something we've ever adopted as a policy in Liverpool.
"There's obviously some benefits to the theory behind it. But it's something that's been twisted [by] conspiracies [suggesting] that people wouldn't be able to go to other cities and communities - which is completely false."
He criticised social media companies for allowing the spread of fake news.
"When things are getting out that are completely wrong, that needs to be dealt with," he said.
He added that there were only 30 protesters on Tuesday, whereas the city's population is just under half a million. It was this larger group that he hoped would support the new service-delivery model that was on the meeting's agenda.
