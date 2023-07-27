Wirral sheep saved from sea in hovercraft rescue
A sheep had to be rescued from the sea using a hovercraft after it was chased into treacherous waves by a dog.
The animal was hauled from the water by the RNLI off Leasowe Beach in the north of Wirral, Merseyside.
The farmer who owned the sheep called the coastguard to raise the alarm on Monday afternoon.
RNLI volunteer Dave McKenzie described it as a "memorable situation" and said it was the first time the hovercraft had been used to save a sheep.
The farmer had considered trying to retrieve the animal himself, but it was agreed the safest option would be to take him and his sheepdog on the hovercraft to attempt to rescue the animal on a sandbank.
It was then brought back to the safety of Hoylake Lifeboat Station.
Hoylake RNLI was joined by colleagues in Wirral and the coastguard.
'Great result'
Hoylake crew member Emily Jones said: "It was a close shave for the sheep on what can be a dangerous area of beach, but we were glad we could help the farmer and his dog in bringing the animal to safety.
"If you see an animal in difficulty at the coast it may be tempting to attempt a rescue but you may also be putting yourself at risk in the water. Always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
Mr Mackenzie said: "Being part of the crew is a great experience and this was certainly a memorable situation.
"We assessed and planned the rescue in a unique situation for us all, ensuring the safety of the farmer and his animals. A great result."