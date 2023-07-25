Wirral children's entertainer jailed for child sex abuse
A former children's entertainer who committed "truly horrific" child sex offences has been jailed.
Paul McKee, 57, who called himself "Professor Paulos", was found guilty of 15 offences involving seven children over a period of nearly 25 years.
McKee, who is originally from Wallasey Village, Wirral, was arrested in Thailand before being extradited to stand trial in Liverpool.
He was sentenced to 30 years at the city's crown court.
Merseyside Police started an investigation in 2017 when McKee's victims first came forward.
Det Con Graeme Beacall said: "The offences McKee committed were truly horrific and spanned a number of years and victims.
"When the charges against him were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service the extradition process was initiated.
"McKee was located and arrested by Royal Thai Police in September 2022 and spent a period on remand in Bangkok before being returned to the UK."
He said McKee had then chosen to "prolong his victims' agony" by pleading not guilty and putting them through a trial.
"I hope that McKee's conviction and sentence will provide a sense of closure for his victims and finally allow them to move on with their lives," he said.