Kensington gas supplies disrupted after fire breaks out
An underground fire broke out in the early hours in Liverpool, causing disruption to energy supplies in area, police have said.
Firefighter were on another call-out when they spotted the blaze in Onslow Road, Kensington at about 02:20 BST.
Police said crews dealt with the fire quickly while energy firms Cadent and Scottish Power checked for damage.
The blaze disrupted gas and electricity supplies to a number of surrounding properties, Merseyside Police added.
They warned it could take several hours before normal service resumes.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to temporary road closures.
