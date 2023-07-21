Man charged with racial abuse of Everton footballers
- Published
A man has been charged with racially abusing Everton players during a Premier League football game.
Merseyside Police said a man directed racist abuse at several players during a match against Newcastle at Goodison Park on 27 April.
A 26-year-old man, from Newcastle, was arrested at the stadium and he has since been charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence.
The suspect is expected to appear at Sefton Magistrates' Court on 30 August.
