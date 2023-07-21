Kirkby murder: Man who strangled girlfriend to death jailed for life
- Published
A 19-year-old man who strangled his partner to death after trapping her in their home has been jailed for life.
Liam Cain's 20-year-old victim Courtney Boorne had been heard screaming for help from the window of their 14th-floor flat shortly before her death.
She had died by the time police forced their way into the flat in Kirkby.
Jailing Cain for life with a minimum 17 year-term for Ms Boorne's murder, the judge said her "final moments don't bear thinking about."
Liverpool Crown Court heard police were alerted on 23 December by worried neighbours, and rushed to the flat in tower block Quarry Green Heights.
It took officers 24 minutes to force their way in after Cain, of Skipton Road, Liverpool, refused entry but it was already too late for the young care worker. The couple had been in a relationship for five years.
A post-mortem examination gave cardiac arrest as the cause of Ms Boorne's death.
Judge Brian Cummings KC told Cain, who had denied murder and was found guilty on Wednesday: "Your life will be forever blighted by what you have done. At least you have your life. Your victim has none."
The judge said the victim's injuries indicated Cain had his "arm around her neck at some stage" and had been "blocking her mouth with something, such as your hand".
She also had bite marks on her fingers where he had bitten her as she tried to fend him off, he said.
Police were called by a neighbour who dialled 999 to report a young girl calling for help from her kitchen window.
She was screaming and was heard shouting,"he's got all the doors locked, he won't let me out", the trial heard.
Judge Cummings told Cain: "I cannot accept you have shown any meaningful remorse. It is perfectly true you were in a highly distressed state when the police eventually gained entry.
"But remorse is a different thing. It means being sorry for what you have done and you can't be sorry for what you've done if you're denying you've done anything wrong."
'Desperate finality'
The judge added: "I am entirely satisfied that for a period of an hour or more, she was in a state of fear for her life as you on at least two occasions and probably more strangled and or smothered her, ultimately to death.
"Her final moments don't bear thinking bout."
Andrew Radcliffe KC, defending, said police had found Cain howling or wailing.
"His actions resulted from a very young man who had begun to realise exactly what he'd done and the desperate finality of what had occurred at his hands.
"The defence submit that what met the police was a clear indication of the most profound regret for what he'd done and indicates remorse."