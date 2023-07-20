Man arrested over road deaths of at least six geese in Warrington
- Published
A man has been arrested after a car struck a gaggle of geese, killing at least six birds.
Other geese were also injured on Omega Boulevard in Great Sankey, Warrington, on 15 July.
The 31-year-old, from Liverpool, has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries, Warrington Police said.
Warrington South's MP, Andy Carter, said he had been contacted by dismayed residents over the "awful incident".
Mr Carter said there were concerns "about the speed at which some cars travel along this piece of road" and called for Warrington Council to introduce traffic-calming measures.
A spokesperson for the authority said what had happened was shocking but that there were no "immediate" plans for changes.
They added that the recent closure of the road "for utilities works... would appear unfortunately to have encouraged the geese to sit in or gather on the carriageway".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk