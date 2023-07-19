Kirkby murder: Liverpool man guilty of strangling girlfriend
- Published
A man who subjected his girlfriend to "abhorrent domestic violence" has been convicted of murdering her by strangulation.
Courtney Boorne, 20, was found critically injured on 23 December in her flat in Quarry Green, Kirkby, near Liverpool, police said.
She died later in hospital.
Liam Cain, 19, of Anfield, Liverpool, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court and will be sentenced on Friday.
'Brutal'
Cain, of Skipton Road, was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of murder.
After the verdict, Det Insp Laura Lamping said: "This was a truly shocking and brutal murder of Courtney Bourne in her own home.
"As the court heard, her tragic death and the domestic violence she endured was abhorrent.
"Nobody can begin to understand the impact her sudden death has had on her family and friends, but I hope that this conviction will give Courtney's family a sense of justice."