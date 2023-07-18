Men and boys in court over Knowsley asylum hotel clashes
Eight men and two 15-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with violent disorder following a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.
A police van was set on fire and missiles were thrown at officers outside the Suites Hotel, Knowsley, Merseyside, on 10 February.
Five of the men and one of the boys admitted violent disorder.
Liverpool Crown Court heard two other men and another youth, who deny the offence, will go on trial in January.
The court heard one of the boys was given a 12-month referral order at Liverpool Youth Court after earlier admitting violent disorder.
Two men, aged 25 and 44, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court, while three other men aged 19, 20 and 59, confirmed they had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.
The five men, all from Kirkby, Merseyside, were told they would be sentenced at the conclusion of the trial for the other defendants.
Judge Denis Watson KC warned the men they could face a prison sentence.
He said: "All options are open and you are at significant risk of immediate custody."
Two men, aged 42 and 46, and the 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were told they would face a trial on 2 January.
Two other teenagers, aged 13 and 14, did not appear for the hearing and their case was adjourned to 4 August, when eight other defendants are expected to appear for a plea hearing related to the same incident.
A 20-year-old man appeared in the dock but did not enter a plea to the charge of violent disorder and his case was also adjourned to 4 August.
All the defendants were released on bail.
The violence, which happened during a protest over alleged incidents related to residents, was condemned by politicians at the time.