Wallasey girl, 7, taken to hospital after park dog attack
A seven-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was mauled by a dog in a park.
She suffered injuries to her leg and head in the attack in Gorsedale Road Park, Wallasey, shortly before 20:30 BST on Monday, Merseyside Police said.
The child has since been discharged, the force said.
Officers seized the dog, which is not a banned breed, and were working to find its owner, as well as appealing for witnesses.
Det Insp Emma Kerrigan described the attack on the girl as "horrific".
"I want to reassure people that she received the best possible care and treatment for her injuries, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery now she is home," she said.
"We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are underway to establish exactly what happened."
House-to-house inquiries have been carried out in the area and detectives are also appealing for any CCTV footage which may have captured the attack.
The precise breed of the dog has not been disclosed at this stage.