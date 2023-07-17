Warrington MP's outrage over geese deaths in Penketh road
- Published
An MP is calling for traffic calming measures on a road after a car allegedly drove into a gaggle of geese and at least six were killed.
Warrington South MP Andy Carter said he was contacted by dismayed residents over the "awful incident" in Penketh near Warrington.
Other geese were also injured on Kingsdale Road on Saturday, he added.
Mr Carter said there were concerns "about the speed at which some cars travel along this piece of road."
The BBC has contacted Warrington Borough Council for a response.
The Conservative MP posted on social media: "Anyone who knows this area will tell you, birds regularly gather on the carriageway and side of the road.
"Residents raised this awful incident early on Saturday morning having warned about this type of incident previously."
'Dangerous'
"Driving at birds in the road is dangerous for motorists and has ended up causing the death of at least six geese and injured many more," he said.
He said he was keen to see Warrington Borough Council listen to residents and "take action to reduce the speed on this stretch of carriageway" and called for traffic-calming measures.
"I'm worried that the next incident could be far more serious and involve children," he added.
A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an image circulating on social media which appears to show a blue car hitting a number of geese.
"Enquiries are currently underway in relation to this incident and no arrests have been made at this time."
The force has appealed for anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk