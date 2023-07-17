Police hunt four people over attempt to snatch eight-year-old girl
Police are hunting four people over an attempt to snatch an eight-year-old girl from a street.
The schoolgirl was sitting on a pavement in Northern Rise, Great Sutton in Ellesmere Port, when she was approached by two men and two women at 20:00 BST on Thursday.
Cheshire Police said they spoke to the girl and then "took hold of her" but she managed to run off to safety.
Officers have appealed for information to try and catch the four suspects.
Ch Insp Paul Fegan said: We understand this sort of incident causes a lot of concern in the local community.
"I would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to establish exactly what took place and who was responsible."
He added: "I urge anyone who believes that they may know the identity of the four people or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch."
