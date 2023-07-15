St Helens crash: Man charged after mum-of-four killed
- Published
A man has been charged following the death of a mother-of-four after a crash.
Michelle Atherton was injured in the collision between a bin lorry and a car in St Helens, Merseyside, on 5 July.
The 47-year-old was taken to hospital where she later died.
Kevin Marsh, from Redgate Drive, in St Helens, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.
The 43-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrate's Court later.
Ms Atherton, who also had six grandchildren, was described by her family as having "a heart of gold".
Police continue to appeal for information as they conduct their investigation.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk