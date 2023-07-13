Men and boys charged over clashes Knowsley asylum hotel

burnt out police van
A police van was set on fire after a protest turned violent on 10 February

Five people - including a 13-year-old boy - have been charged following disorder at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

A police van was set on fire and officers were pelted with missiles in violent clashes at the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside on 10 February.

Three boys aged 13, 16 and 17, and two men, aged 38 and 60, have been charged with violent disorder.

They have been bailed to appear before magistrates in Liverpool on 27 July.

The charges followed raids in Kirkby, Merseyside Police said.

In April, Jared Skeete, 19, from Aigburth was sentenced to three years' detention for throwing lit fireworks at police during the disturbances.

