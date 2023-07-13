Ashley Dale's mum grateful for park tribute to daughter
The mother of a woman shot dead in her garden has said she is "grateful" her daughter's colleagues have created a "beautiful" memorial to her in a park.
Ashley Dale, 28, who was not the intended target, was killed in Old Swan, Liverpool, in August 2022.
Knowsley Council staff have installed a bench and planted a tree for her in Court Hey Park, Huyton.
Julie Dale said she felt "honoured" that her daughter, an environmental health officer, "made such an impact".
She said: "Ashley loved to come to this park. She would walk her dogs here with her sisters.
"It is a lovely place to go and take time out to reflect and remember Ash."
The 46-year-old added that the memorial was "a beautiful, thoughtful" tribute and she was "highly honoured" by it.
Councillor Graham Morgan, leader of Knowsley Council, said: "Ashley was a much-loved and respected colleague whose contribution to the council and to Knowsley as a place was really valued during her life and has been greatly missed since her passing."
Ashley had a promising career and had been promoted shortly before her death, he said.
He said her team missed her "contribution, warmth and friendship greatly" and her death was a "great loss to this council".
Mr Morgan said Ms Dale's colleagues were determined to commemorate her life and decided to plant a cherry blossom tree and install a bench at Court Hey Park to create a place where people could go to remember her.
Four men have been charged with murdering Ms Dale and are due to go on trial later this year.