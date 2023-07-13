Ashley Dale's mum grateful for park tribute to daughter

Flowers by a tree and mementos in memory of Ashley DaleFamily photograph
The tribute in Court Hey Park, Huyton, includes a cherry blossom tree

The mother of a woman shot dead in her garden has said she is "grateful" her daughter's colleagues have created a "beautiful" memorial to her in a park.

Ashley Dale, 28, who was not the intended target, was killed in Old Swan, Liverpool, in August 2022.

Knowsley Council staff have installed a bench and planted a tree for her in Court Hey Park, Huyton.

Julie Dale said she felt "honoured" that her daughter, an environmental health officer, "made such an impact".

She said: "Ashley loved to come to this park. She would walk her dogs here with her sisters.

"It is a lovely place to go and take time out to reflect and remember Ash."

Family handout
Ashley Dale was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police say

The 46-year-old added that the memorial was "a beautiful, thoughtful" tribute and she was "highly honoured" by it.

Councillor Graham Morgan, leader of Knowsley Council, said: "Ashley was a much-loved and respected colleague whose contribution to the council and to Knowsley as a place was really valued during her life and has been greatly missed since her passing."

Ashley had a promising career and had been promoted shortly before her death, he said.

Family photograph
Ashley Dale's work colleagues have installed a memorial bench in her name
Family photograph
Ashley Dale is "greatly missed" by her colleagues at Knowsley Council, he leader of the authority says

He said her team missed her "contribution, warmth and friendship greatly" and her death was a "great loss to this council".

Mr Morgan said Ms Dale's colleagues were determined to commemorate her life and decided to plant a cherry blossom tree and install a bench at Court Hey Park to create a place where people could go to remember her.

Four men have been charged with murdering Ms Dale and are due to go on trial later this year.

