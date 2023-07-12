Closing Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is cultural vandalism, Lib Dems say
A council is being urged to rethink withdrawing funding for a Grade ll listed theatre which led to it closing.
The curtain came down on Liverpool's Epstein Theatre last month after the council cut its financial support.
The authority's Liberal Democrat group said allowing it to shut was "cultural vandalism" and deprived young people in the city of "wonderful opportunities".
Liverpool City Council said it had to "deliver value for money for the taxpayer."
Ex-Hollyoaks star Joe McGann was among the actors who had called to keep the theatre open but it closed on 30 June.
The Liberal Democrat group has tabled a motion to reopen the 380-seat theatre to be debated at the full council meeting on 19 July, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Difficult decision'
The motion stated: "Liverpool has a proud history of working class actors and productions. This closure will consign this to the past and deprive our young people of wonderful opportunities."
It said that creating a legacy from Liverpool's hosting of Eurovision in May depended "on theatres such as the Epstein thriving".
"We are a city of music, drama and culture and this decision is nothing short of cultural vandalism, which will have an impact on the city's reputation for years to come," it added.
The motion, which seeks cross-party support said the council's executive should encourage further discussions between the landlord and Epstein Entertainments Ltd to extend the sub-lease for five years.
It also said a dedicated board of trustees should be set up to oversee a transition towards a co-operative model or similar.
In 2018 an agreement was struck between Epstein Entertainments Ltd, Liverpool City Council and a commercial property landlord.
As part of the management agreement, the council covered a proportion of the rent, service charge, utilities and maintenance work but that support has ended.
Labour Councillor Harry Doyle said: "It's a difficult decision that has been made, it was made a few years ago, and we as a council had a very complicated relationship with the building."
The theatre in Hanover House, has staged thousands of productions since 1913 under various guises.