Historic Wirral swimming pool upgrade plan approved
An historic swimming pool is set to be upgraded after plans submitted to a council were approved.
The Calday Grange Swimming Pool in Newton, Wirral, which first opened in 1921, will become "a facility fit for public use", the manager said.
Gary Lewis said the improvements would secure the pool for "future generations to enjoy".
Plans include a new training room, reception area, accessible facilities and changing room expansion.
The facility on Gourleys Lane, which was originally an open air swimming pool, is run by volunteers and hosts regular swimming lessons for local people and school children.
Mr Lewis told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was "delighted" the plans had been given conditional approval by Wirral Council and said the proposals would "take it to the next level."
He said the next stage was "detailed planning and costing" which could be a lengthy process "to ensure we get it right".
"The main objective is to ensure the pool can remain open for its current users and for future generations to enjoy."
Mr Lewis added: "Swimming is such an important life skill that we at Calday Swimming Pool are so passionate about."
He said the pool had "been here for a long time" and needed to be modernised.
"We want to bring it up to being a facility fit for public use rather than putting up with what we have got," he added.
There is now a three year window for works to begin and the Calday Grange Swimming Pool Trust plans to set up a funding committee to look at how to move the project forward.