Chester railway station area's masterplan approved
A new vision for the area around a city centre railway station has been given council approval.
The proposals for the area near Chester's station include up to 600 new homes, improved walking and cycling routes to the city centre and a multi-storey car park.
The framework for the area was unveiled earlier this year followed by public consultation events.
The plans were backed at a cabinet meeting.
The strategic regeneration framework is a long-term vision for the area but not a planning document or legally binding policy.
No funding has been secured for any part of the scheme but in a report to Cheshire West and Chester councillors, officers said signing off the document would show potential funders "the council has a clear, considered strategy and intentions to pursue it".
Documents also showed although many parts of the framework have been supported, there were mixed views on proposals to consolidate the existing surface car parks in the area into a single multi-storey.
There were also calls for a statue of Thomas Brassey, a local railway engineer who lived in the 19th Century and built the station.
Campaign group the Thomas Brassey Society has raised 85% of their £100,000 target for the bronze statue.
'Aspirational vision'
Councillor Nathan Pardoe said: "We know that Chester's a fantastic, vibrant city and the gateway area around the station forms the first impression of many visitors to the city."
He said agreeing the framework would provide a sense of direction and help shape the developments for the area.
"The framework gives all stakeholders the best chance to pursue funding.
"It's also a starting point for conversations about development in the area."
Council leader Louise Gittins said she thought the vision was "exciting".
"I think having this long-term aspirational vision is really good and there's a long way to get there before we can deliver it and working in partnership is going to be key, so I'm really pleased that it's come forward," she said.