Mum who could not swim completes swimathon to thank RNLI
A mother who was terrified of the water but vowed to learn to swim after her daughter was rescued by the RNLI has completed a swimming challenge.
Milena Smith from Birkenhead said she was "forever grateful" when the charity rescued Mabel, 12, when she was swept out to sea on holiday in Barmouth.
The mother-of-two completed 20 lengths every day in June at her local pool to raise £650 for the RNLI.
She said she found the challenge "really tough".
Mabel had drifted a quarter of a mile out to sea due to the fast-outgoing tide last August.
Her younger sister, Elsie, 10, told her to float on her back after hearing the advice at a swimming lesson.
A month later the girls' mother had her first swimming lesson.
'Inspiring'
She said: "I'm really proud of myself for completing this challenge.
"If you'd have told me a year ago that I'd have just finished a month-long swimathon I wouldn't have believed you.
"To be honest it has been really tough, I started off well but the last week I was exhausted and felt sore every day."
But she said "quitting was never an option" because she "wanted to prove to myself that I could do it".
"I hope my story inspires people to learn to swim, and that they listen to the RNLI's guidance to keep themselves and their families safe," she added.
Sophie Wood from the RNLI said: "What Milena has achieved is simply incredible.
"After the most traumatic experience, instead of shying away from her fear, she has faced it head-on which is absolutely inspiring."
