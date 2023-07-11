Cheshire hydrogen heating trial scrapped after protests
- Published
Plans for a Cheshire village to be used to trial the UK's first hydrogen-powered community have been scrapped after residents objected.
Gas firm Cadent had applied for Whitby in Ellesmere Port to be included as the site for the Hydrogen Village pilot.
The aim was to test the suitability of the gas for domestic homes - but the plans were met with opposition, with some saying they felt like "lab rats".
Energy Minister Lord Martin Callanan confirmed Whitby would not be used.
MP Justin Madders said there had been safety concerns and the decision was inevitable.
Lord Callanan said: "After listening to the views of residents it's clear that there is no strong local support.
"Therefore Whitby will no longer be considered as the location for the UK's first hydrogen village trial."
The government has not formally announced the scrapping of the plans but it is expected to do so in the coming weeks.
'Wrong message'
As well as Whitby, trials were also proposed for Redcar in Teesside. It would involve hydrogen boilers being installed in about 2,000 homes.
But some residents were uneasy about their natural gas being turned off and replaced with pure hydrogen from 2025.
Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, said: "It is clear that asking people to try experimental new forms of energy consumption for their homes will not work unless basic questions about safety, efficacy and cost can be answered from the start.
"It is also clear that leaving people with the impression that this was happening without their consent sent entirely the wrong message out about how we need to tackle climate change."
Cadent said it would be "disappointing to the many residents who told us they wanted their community to play a pioneering role in decarbonising how we heat our homes in the UK".
While Whitby would not be used as the location for the trial, the information the firm had gained would play an "invaluable role in shaping how the UK heats its homes and businesses", the spokesman said.
The firm said the government was still "likely" to progress the trial in Redcar.
