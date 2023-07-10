Warrington Council orders more than 100 electric buses
A council has ordered more than 100 buses as part of its plans to make its entire fleet electric.
Warrington Council operates the borough's services as Warrington's Own Buses and has received more than £20m of government funding towards electric buses.
The authority said it had signed an agreement for Volvo Buses for 105 electric vehicles.
It added that the order was thought to be one of the biggest by any UK area.
Ben Wakerley, managing director of Warrington's Own Buses, told BBC Radio Merseyside that he felt the move was "bigger than Warrington".
"There is a climate emergency happening and we want to contribute towards that and do our bit," he said.
"By bringing in these vehicles that are battery powered, we're no longer using diesel."
'Zero tailpipe emissions'
He added that he was also "excited" about the power source for the buses being the council's own solar farm.
"The whole operation is as green as it's possible to be, which has got to be the way forward," he said.
The council secured £21.5m as part of the government's Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas scheme and has received further funding towards other projects, such as an extension of the £2 fare cap and bus lane improvements.
Hans Mundry, the authority's cabinet member for transport, said it was delivering "a fleet of buses fit for the future".
He said the vehicles had "zero tailpipe emissions, which will improve air quality across Warrington" and support the council's "work to tackle the climate emergency".
"It will also support a key aim of our local transport plan, to reduce emissions and congestion and build sustainable transport into everyday life in Warrington," he added.
The council said the buses were due to come into service in 2024.
