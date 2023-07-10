'Unusually monumental' Wallasey Town Hall get listing upgrade
- Published
An "unusually monumental" town hall's listed status has been upgraded to mark its "exceptional architectural and historic significance", a heritage body has said.
Wallasey Town Hall, which was Grade II listed, has become Grade II* listed after a Historic England (HE) review.
Built in 1914, the building was used as a military hospital in World War One, before being officially opened in 1920.
HE's Sarah Charlesworth said it was a "very special piece" of architecture.
The town hall, which is currently closed for repairs, was designed by renowned architects Briggs, Wolstenholme & Thornely.
HE said a recent review had "upgraded the building due to its unusually monumental form", which included its "striking pyramidal tower crown" and main tower features, which were created by renowned sculptor William Birnie Rhind.
A representative said the "architectural interest" in the town hall included "a cascade of steps" along the River Mersey, an exterior that showcased a "free Neo-Grecian style" and embodied "grandeur and a sense of civic identity".
The hall also had a "lavish interior", including a "vast barrel-vaulted civic hall" and original fixtures and furnishings "that have been well-preserved over the years", they said.
It added that the upgrade to the original 1990 listing ensured the town hall would receive "continued protection... for future generations by recognising its special character and the building's unique features".
Ms Charlesworth, the body's listing team leader, said it was "a very special piece of municipal architecture with a rich history" which included "treating First World War casualties", surviving a World War Two bombing raid and hosting visits from King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.
"We hope the upgraded listing will deepen people's appreciation of this remarkable building and help to conserve it," she added.
Councillor Jerry Williams, Wirral Council's heritage spokesman, said it was "one of the most recognisable structures on our coast".
"For many years, the town hall has also been the administrative centre for Wirral Council and while it is currently closed, [it] will remain one of the iconic sights on Wirral's skyline," he added.