Thirteen arrests in county lines rail operation
- Published
Thirteen people have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on county lines drug gangs involving three forces.
Officers seized heroin, cocaine and weapons as well as safeguarding four children during the operation targeting rail services and stations across Merseyside and Cheshire.
More than 120 officers and staff were involved across the two-days.
Cheshire Police said the gangs "manipulate children" to deal drugs.
Ch Insp Darren Griffiths said: "We know criminals often use the rail network to travel between Cheshire and Merseyside in order to deal drugs in our communities and make a profit.
"We must not forget that these organised crime gangs can prey on vulnerable adults and exploit, coerce and manipulate children to deliver and deal drugs on their behalf."
In a joint operation, their officers joined with those from Merseyside Police and British Transport Police (BTP) on the train lines between Liverpool Lime Street, Wirral and Chester.
Det Insp Brian Buddo, from BTP, said: "A key priority of ours is to identify and safeguard children exploited in this crime type to courier drugs via the railway, alongside intercepting the harmful drugs before they reach our communities."
MPs recently heard that county lines drug dealers had been recruiting vulnerable children by stepping into the void left by cuts to local agencies.
At a parliamentary meeting this week, they heard reports that budget cuts since 2010 had "a significant impact" on services for young people, with dealers "catching them when they fall off the cliff".
The government has said it is investing £5m to support victims of exploitation and their families.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk