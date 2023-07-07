Elle Edwards murderer Connor Chapman jailed for at least 48 years
The gunman who shot dead Elle Edwards outside a pub on Christmas Eve has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years.
Ms Edwards was an innocent bystander when Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun as he targeted two men in the culmination of a gang feud.
The beautician, 26, was enjoying a night out with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse in Wirral.
Chapman, 23, was found guilty of her murder at Liverpool Crown Court.
Members of her family shouted "goodbye lad", "scumbag" and "rat" as he was taken down to the cells.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Goose told him: "What you did, Connor Chapman, was as wicked as it was shocking.
"You murdered Elle Edwards, bringing an end to her young life."
He described Chapman as a "highly dangerous man" who carefully pre-meditated and planned the "revenge attack".
"You spent the days afterwards removing or destroying evidence that would identify you as the gunman."
Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was jailed for nine years for helping Chapman burn out a stolen Mercedes used in the shooting.
In a statement read to the court, Ms Edwards' mother Gaynor - who did not attend the hearing - said she "cannot accept" her daughter had gone.
"I still think she'll come home," she said.
"I cannot put into words how much I love her."
Ms Edwards' older brother Connor said he had last spoken to his sister on the night she died.
"I wanted to know what the plans were for Christmas Day," he said.
"Elle said she was in the Lighthouse, she'd been there last year and wanted to go again.
"I told Elle to have a good night, we said we loved each other. Those were the last words."
He said he now went to bed each night "with a constant hit of grief".
"The days after were horrific, visiting her in the mortuary. She didn't deserve this. Organising the funeral was the worst thing I have ever had to do," he said.
Her grandmother described her as "very special to me and my best friend".
"If I were to die tomorrow, the coroner would write on my death certificate 'cause of death: she died of a broken heart'," she said.
Speaking outside court, Elle's father Tim said he hoped his daughter's killer would never see Christmas again.
"If I'm lucky enough to be around for a long time yet, I'll do my best to make sure he never comes out of jail," he said.
"Things need to change, and we've made a start with that. If you think about picking up a gun now you should think twice about it."
The trial heard the shooting was the culmination of a feud between gangs on the Woodchurch estate, where Chapman lived, and the Beechwood, or Ford, estate on the opposite side of the M53.
Chapman lay in wait outside the pub in Wallasey Village for almost three hours before firing the weapon, which is used by some militaries and is capable of firing 15 rounds a second.
The prosecution said Chapman was attempting to kill Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, both of whom were seriously injured in the shooting.
The pair, from the Beechwood estate, had attacked another man, Sam Searson, in the street the day before, the court heard.
Three other men who were unconnected to the feud, Harry Loughran, Liam Carr and Nicholas Speed, were also hurt.
Nigel Power KC, prosecuting, revealed Chapman had recorded a rap video while in custody last year after an aggravated burglary at his mother's home.
In the video, he made comments including: "If I make it out of here I'm due to become famous because if you touch one of mine, I'll leave your soul on the pavement."
He also said: "I know I've been a scumbag but I'm proud of that. "
Chapman's defence barrister Mark Rhind KC said there was "very little" mitigation.
"I cannot suggest there is remorse," he said.
He said Chapman had two children, one whom he had never met, and they would be middle-aged by the time he was released.
Arguing against a whole-life term, he said Chapman was only 23.
"People do not fully develop until the age of 25. Until then they may not see the full consequence of their actions," he said.
"Full-life terms are usually given to people much older."
Chapman was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a gun.
He pleaded guilty before the trial to a charge of handling stolen goods.
Waring was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender and pleaded guilty before the trial to failing to comply with a disclosure notice.
