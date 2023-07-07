Elle Edwards murderer Connor Chapman jailed for at least 48 years
- Published
The gunman who shot dead Elle Edwards outside a pub on Christmas Eve has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years.
Ms Edwards was an innocent bystander when Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun as he targeted two men in the culmination of a gang feud.
The beautician, 26, was enjoying a night out with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse in Wirral.
Chapman, 23, was found guilty of her murder at Liverpool Crown Court.
Members of her family shouted "goodbye lad", "scumbag" and "rat" as he was taken down to the cells.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Goose told him: "What you did, Connor Chapman, was as wicked as it was shocking.
"You murdered Elle, bringing an end to her life, and caused serious injury and wounded others."
He described Chapman as a "highly dangerous man" who carefully pre-meditated and planned the shooting.
"You spent the days afterwards removing or destroying evidence that would identify you as the gunman," he said.
Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was jailed for nine years for helping Chapman to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting.
The trial heard the shooting was the result of a feud between gangs on the Woodchurch estate, where Chapman lived, and the Beechwood, or Ford, estate on the opposite side of the M53.
Chapman lay in wait outside the pub in a stolen Mercedes for almost three hours before firing the weapon, which was capable of firing 15 rounds a second.
